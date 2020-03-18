Insider Buying: Millennium Services Group Ltd (ASX:MIL) Insider Buys 458,470 Shares of Stock

Millennium Services Group Ltd (ASX:MIL) insider Roger Smeed bought 458,470 shares of Millennium Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$80,232.25 ($56,902.30).

Millennium Services Group Ltd has a 52 week low of A$0.15 ($0.10) and a 52 week high of A$0.59 ($0.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,174.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$0.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 million and a P/E ratio of -0.70.

About Millennium Services Group

Millennium Services Group Limited provides cleaning, security, and integrated services in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers incident reporting, security patrol, and concierge services; and pest control, property maintenance, and landscaping services. It provides its services to retail shopping centers, commercial properties, government buildings, education facilities, malls, tenanted office spaces, car parks, and external areas.

