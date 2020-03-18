Insider Buying: Millennium Services Group Ltd (ASX:MIL) Insider Buys 458,470 Shares of Stock

Millennium Services Group Ltd (ASX:MIL) insider Roger Smeed bought 458,470 shares of Millennium Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$80,232.25 ($56,902.30).
Millennium Services Group Ltd has a 52 week low of A$0.15 ($0.10) and a 52 week high of A$0.59 ($0.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,174.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$0.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 million and a P/E ratio of -0.70.
About Millennium Services Group
