Insider Buying: Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) Insider Buys 7,444 Shares of Stock

Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) insider Guy Cowan purchased 7,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$4.03 ($2.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,999.32 ($21,276.11).

ASX:STO traded down A$0.44 ($0.31) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting A$3.13 ($2.22). 18,142,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,780,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.60. Santos Ltd has a 1 year low of A$6.48 ($4.59) and a 1 year high of A$9.07 ($6.43). The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$7.21 and a 200 day moving average price of A$7.82.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Santos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and Asia. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland & NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia, and Western Australia. The company produces natural gas, such as liquefied petroleum gas, ethane, methane, coal seam gas, liquefied natural gas, shale gas, and condensate, as well as oil.

