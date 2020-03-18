Insider Buying: Telstra Co. Ltd (ASX:TLS) Insider Acquires 42,000 Shares of Stock

Telstra Co. Ltd (ASX:TLS) insider Niek Damme purchased 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.95 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of A$123,900.00 ($87,872.34).

Shares of TLS stock traded down A$0.29 ($0.21) on Wednesday, reaching A$3.18 ($2.26). The company had a trading volume of 79,849,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,990,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.09. The stock has a market cap of $37.82 billion and a PE ratio of 18.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of A$3.64 and a 200-day moving average of A$3.65. Telstra Co. Ltd has a 12 month low of A$2.90 ($2.06) and a 12 month high of A$4.01 ($2.84).

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. Telstra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.80%.

Telstra Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, communities, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Telstra Operations, and Telstra Wholesale.

