Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 10,881 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 66.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,881 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.13.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.94. 8,175,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,820,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.69. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.12 and a 52-week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

