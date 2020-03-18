Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,190 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,081 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,545,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,994,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,414 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after buying an additional 4,244,954 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,480,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,126,137,000 after buying an additional 743,907 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,623,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $893,172,000 after buying an additional 245,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,887,544 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $851,626,000 after buying an additional 288,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.49. The stock had a trading volume of 31,224,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,637,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.37. The firm has a market cap of $142.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.10.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

