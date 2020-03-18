Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 2,920 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock traded down $12.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,429,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,955,200. The company has a market capitalization of $146.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.02. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.59.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,258 shares of company stock valued at $622,400. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

