Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 18,017 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 77.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,256 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,017 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $569,898.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,243 shares of company stock worth $2,214,260. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Nomura increased their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.16.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $3.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.59. 27,614,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,813,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.05. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.