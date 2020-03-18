Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives $65.42 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the forty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.16.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intel from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th.

In other news, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,260 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Intel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,529,995,000 after buying an additional 1,323,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,030,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,124,265,000 after buying an additional 904,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $2,966,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,008,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,616,447,000 after buying an additional 1,404,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,487,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,226,148,000 after buying an additional 469,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.79. The company had a trading volume of 28,838,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,813,208. Intel has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $190.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intel will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

