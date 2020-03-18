Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) was downgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$22.00. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 81.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IPL. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Inter Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$24.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$22.20.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

Shares of TSE:IPL traded down C$2.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.06. 3,215,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,690,846. Inter Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$6.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a PE ratio of 4.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.87.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.