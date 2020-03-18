Intertape Polymer Group (ITP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on March 31st

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1475 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

Shares of TSE ITP traded down C$0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.66. The company had a trading volume of 195,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,206. The stock has a market cap of $505.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12 month low of C$7.02 and a 12 month high of C$19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.31.

ITP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. CIBC cut their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$19.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$21.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$18.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$24.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday.

In related news, Senior Officer Joseph Tocci sold 17,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total value of C$287,126.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,090,280.79.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging and engineered coated products, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

