Intertape Polymer Group (ITPOF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.147 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ITPOF traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $5.61. The company had a trading volume of 26,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,019. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $14.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average of $12.32. The company has a market cap of $386.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.24.
Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile
