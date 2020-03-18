Intertape Polymer Group (ITPOF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.147 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITPOF traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $5.61. The company had a trading volume of 26,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,019. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $14.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average of $12.32. The company has a market cap of $386.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper and film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, woven coated fabrics, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

