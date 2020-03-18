Intertape Polymer Group (ITPOF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on April 15th

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.147 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

Intertape Polymer Group stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.61. 26,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,019. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average is $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $386.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.24. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $14.58.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper and film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, woven coated fabrics, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

