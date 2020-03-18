Intertape Polymer Group (ITPOF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on April 15th

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.147 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.
Intertape Polymer Group stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.61. 26,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,019. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average is $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $386.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.24. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $14.58.
Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile
