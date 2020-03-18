Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,297,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 495,017 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.59% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $38,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 147,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 43,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 62.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IVR stock traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.31. The stock had a trading volume of 8,175,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,499,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $18.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 41.25% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $130.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

In other news, insider Brian Norris acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.92 per share, with a total value of $63,680.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,261 shares in the company, valued at $418,075.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Lyle acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $496,190. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

