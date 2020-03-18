Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Price Target Cut to by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from to in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Janus Henderson Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Janus Henderson Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Macquarie raised Janus Henderson Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised Janus Henderson Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Janus Henderson Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.68.

Shares of JHG traded down $0.66 on Monday, reaching $14.72. The stock had a trading volume of 147,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.29. Janus Henderson Group has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $463.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth approximately $6,773,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,932,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,316,000 after acquiring an additional 95,105 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,950,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 333.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 237,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 182,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 1,142.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 350,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 322,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

