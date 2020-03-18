Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 9.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 11.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 148.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on KW shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,385. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 39.79% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The company had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.21%.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

