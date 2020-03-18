Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “SEK 155” Price Target for Volvo (STO:VOLV.B)

Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 155 target price on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VOLV.B. UBS Group set a SEK 148 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 166 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a SEK 190 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 187 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 165 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of SEK 160.20.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of SEK 157.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of SEK 149.20. Volvo has a 12 month low of SEK 123.40 and a 12 month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

