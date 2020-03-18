Keyera Corp (KEY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 20th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

Shares of Keyera stock traded down C$3.39 on Wednesday, hitting C$11.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,348,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$10.89 and a 1 year high of C$36.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$31.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Get Keyera alerts:

KEY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Keyera from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. CIBC reduced their target price on Keyera from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$41.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Keyera from C$39.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.32.

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.