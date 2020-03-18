Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Cut to C$23.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$23.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 112.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Keyera from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Keyera from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$37.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Keyera from C$39.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Keyera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.45.

Shares of TSE:KEY traded down C$3.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$11.04. 1,576,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,870. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.48. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$10.89 and a 12 month high of C$36.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

