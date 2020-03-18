KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) Announces $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 20.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.3%.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

NYSE:KREF traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.18. The stock had a trading volume of 573,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,101. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.03. The company has a market capitalization of $716.28 million, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.32. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $22.03. The company has a current ratio of 499.05, a quick ratio of 499.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 48.01% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on KREF shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Compass Point started coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.