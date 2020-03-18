Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.25. Kodiak Sciences has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $82.75.
In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 100,000 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.99 per share, for a total transaction of $5,799,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Kodiak Sciences Company Profile
Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.
