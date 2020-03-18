Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.25. Kodiak Sciences has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $82.75.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 100,000 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.99 per share, for a total transaction of $5,799,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kodiak Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kodiak Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

