LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BBA Icatu Securities raised shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Itau Unibanco raised shares of LATAM Airlines Group to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. LATAM Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.05.

Shares of LTM traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.23. 935,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,432. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.37. LATAM Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average is $9.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LTM. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in LATAM Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in LATAM Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in LATAM Airlines Group by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in LATAM Airlines Group by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in LATAM Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

