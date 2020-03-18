Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter.

Shares of LEAF stock opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. Leaf Group has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $9.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.52.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Leaf Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, major shareholder Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $28,826.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,335 shares of company stock valued at $292,886.

Leaf Group Company Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home décor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home décor brand.

