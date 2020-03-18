Litecoin Plus (LCP) Achieves Market Cap of $73,402.58

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $73,402.58 and $52.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 35.6% lower against the US dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0267 or 0.00000511 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,922.42 or 2.28236501 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00022324 BTC.

Ethereum Dark (ETHD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

