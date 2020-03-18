Lockheed Martin’s (LMT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Cowen currently has a $454.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LMT. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $489.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin to and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $442.47.

LMT stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $316.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,827. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $285.00 and a 52-week high of $442.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

In related news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

