Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MGU) Announces $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MGU) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd has raised its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

MGU stock opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.27. Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

In other Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd news, Portfolio Manager Brad Frishberg bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $44,850.00.

About Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

