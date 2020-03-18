Mandarin Oriental International Limited Declares Dividend of $0.02 (LON:MDO)

Mandarin Oriental International Limited (LON:MDO) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Wednesday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 163.25.

