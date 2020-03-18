Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires 896,715 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 999.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 986,476 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 896,715 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Nike were worth $99,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nike by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,047,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,351 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Nike by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,107,158 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $197,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,295 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nike by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,035,395 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $307,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,251 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Nike by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,585,280 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $667,155,000 after acquiring an additional 733,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nike by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,476,010 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $352,155,000 after acquiring an additional 706,527 shares in the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

In other news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $11,138,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 13th. HSBC lowered Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Nike from $99.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.82.

NKE stock traded down $8.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.85. 11,181,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,024,790. The stock has a market cap of $104.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.40 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.34.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.