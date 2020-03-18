Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $127.86 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658,614 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 215,479 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.26% of Norfolk Southern worth $127,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $18.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.49. 1,639,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $125.53 and a 52 week high of $219.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $2,341,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $236,825.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,010.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $237.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $228.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.60.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

