MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.
Shares of MGM Growth Properties stock traded down $2.75 on Monday, hitting $14.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,942,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,768. MGM Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58.
In related news, CFO Andy H. Chien acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,694.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Rietbrock acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,288 shares in the company, valued at $376,696.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $127,635 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 258,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,781,000 after acquiring an additional 28,139 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 273,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,349,000 after acquiring an additional 45,152 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.
About MGM Growth Properties
MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.
