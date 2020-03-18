MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of MGM Growth Properties stock traded down $2.75 on Monday, hitting $14.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,942,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,768. MGM Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.32). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $225.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.16 million. As a group, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andy H. Chien acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,694.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Rietbrock acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,288 shares in the company, valued at $376,696.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $127,635 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 258,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,781,000 after acquiring an additional 28,139 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 273,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,349,000 after acquiring an additional 45,152 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

