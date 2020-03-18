Michael Butler Buys 120,000 Shares of Adairs Ltd (ASX:ADH) Stock

Adairs Ltd (ASX:ADH) insider Michael Butler purchased 120,000 shares of Adairs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.68 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$201,240.00 ($142,723.40).

Shares of ADH stock traded down A$0.19 ($0.13) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching A$0.93 ($0.66). 6,163,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$2.19 and its 200-day moving average is A$2.02. The company has a market cap of $156.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.02. Adairs Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$1.25 ($0.89) and a fifty-two week high of A$2.74 ($1.94).

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Adairs’s previous Interim dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Adairs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.29%.

Adairs Limited operates as a specialty retailer of homewares and home furnishings in Australia and New Zealand. The company's product range includes categories, such as quilt covers and coverlets, sheets, cotton flannelettes, pillowcases, quilts, pillows, mattress protectors, pillow protectors, blankets, nursery products, valances and bedwraps, bedspreads, mattress toppers, bath mats, bath robes and slippers, kids beach products and towels, cushions, throws, gifts and toys, wall arts, rugs, laundry and home care products, chairs, bedheads, storage and shelves, ottomans and bench seats, and tables, as well as pots and plants, gifts, baskets, throws, home décor and fragrance products, mirrors, lighting products, and tableware and pets products.

