Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,972 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.9% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.26.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock traded down $9.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.57. The company had a trading volume of 60,775,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,278,424. The stock has a market cap of $1,039.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $115.52 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.10 and a 200 day moving average of $153.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

