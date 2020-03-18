Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 293,188 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.8% of Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $46,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,805,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658,854 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215,731 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $640,333,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in Microsoft by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,606,254 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $568,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Microsoft by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,782,433 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $438,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.26.

Shares of MSFT traded down $9.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.57. 60,775,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,278,424. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.10 and its 200 day moving average is $153.70. The company has a market cap of $1,039.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.52 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

