Money3 Co. Limited (ASX:MNY) Insider Scott Baldwin Buys 20,132 Shares

Money3 Co. Limited (ASX:MNY) insider Scott Baldwin purchased 20,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.78 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of A$35,895.36 ($25,457.70).

Shares of MNY traded down A$0.11 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting A$1.21 ($0.86). 1,634,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $222.89 million and a PE ratio of 7.61. Money3 Co. Limited has a 52 week low of A$1.21 ($0.86) and a 52 week high of A$3.04 ($2.16). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. Money3’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.89%.

Money3 Corporation Limited, a finance company, provides secured and unsecured personal loans in Australia. The company offers vehicle loans that include loans for new and used cars, motorbikes, scooters, vans, minibuses, campervans, utes, trailers, boats, jet skis, trucks, and tractors. It also provides cash and personal loans.

