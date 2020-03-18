Morgan Stanley Lowers Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Price Target to $18.00

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 70.78% from the stock’s previous close.

EPD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of EPD stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,521,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,761,653. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $500,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,765,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,849,110.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 208,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $5,035,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,098,700 shares of company stock valued at $26,428,310. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7,151.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 14,303 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 11.3% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 135,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 13,822 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 33.3% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 25,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 26.9% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. 37.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.