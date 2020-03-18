MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.38.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

In other news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 19,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $1,480,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 1,372 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $108,388.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,478 shares of company stock worth $5,712,323 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,374,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth $32,177,000. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 302.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 479,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,587,000 after buying an additional 360,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,119,000 after buying an additional 243,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,963,000 after buying an additional 213,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSM traded down $5.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.06. 51,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,252. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.99. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $86.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $823.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.