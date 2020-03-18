National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 570,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.29% of National Research worth $37,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in National Research by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of National Research during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of National Research by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Research by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Research during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 22,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $1,554,080.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,901 shares of company stock worth $2,854,798. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NRC. BidaskClub lowered shares of National Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

NRC stock traded down $5.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.37. 1,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,397. The company has a market cap of $913.49 million, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.00. National Research Co. has a 52-week low of $35.01 and a 52-week high of $71.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.62 million for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 117.23%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

