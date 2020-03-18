NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Trading Down 6.2%

NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) shares traded down 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.62 and last traded at $5.31, 39,557 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 896,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NPTN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on NeoPhotonics to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on NeoPhotonics from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.41.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $238.34 million, a PE ratio of -12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.65.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $103.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.38 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. NeoPhotonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Corp will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $52,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 20,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $181,044.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 365.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,249,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,017,000 after acquiring an additional 980,898 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,628,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,367,000 after purchasing an additional 740,146 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,300,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after purchasing an additional 512,908 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 500,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 1,005.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 387,710 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

