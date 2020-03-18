Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NBW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 15th

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NBW traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.36. The company had a trading volume of 775 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,097. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $14.81.

In related news, insider Bradley Tank purchased 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.64 per share, with a total value of $78,368.00.

About Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

