Neutral News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Stock Price

Media stories about J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) have been trending neutral this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. J Sainsbury earned a daily sentiment score of 0.31 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 9 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

OTCMKTS JSNSF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.13. 13,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,926. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $3.17.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

