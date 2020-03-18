Neutrino Dollar Price Hits $0.99 on Top Exchanges (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. In the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One Neutrino Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00019022 BTC on major exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a market capitalization of $8.28 million and $17,343.00 worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

inSure (SURE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00017316 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 84.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00099051 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000532 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Token Profile

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) is a token. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 8,335,911 tokens. Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

Neutrino Dollar Token Trading

Neutrino Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

