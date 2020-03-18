NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.44.

NUVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised shares of NuVasive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of NuVasive from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

In other news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $239,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in NuVasive by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in NuVasive by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NuVasive stock traded down $9.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.42. The company had a trading volume of 73,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,836. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.14. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $81.91.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.93 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 14.86%. NuVasive’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

