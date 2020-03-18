Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Palatin Technologies from $7.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palatin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th.

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

PTN traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $0.36. 99,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,134. Palatin Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.93.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 41,227 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 270.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 24,907 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Palatin Technologies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 142,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 15,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Palatin Technologies by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 87,854 shares during the last quarter.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Vyleesi, an on demand subcutaneous injectable product that has completed Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.