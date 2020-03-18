Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

Pegasystems has a dividend payout ratio of 63.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pegasystems to earn ($0.47) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -25.5%.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA traded down $4.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.00. 227,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,443. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.78 and a beta of 1.07. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $103.13.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $276.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.22 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pegasystems news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $1,121,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 299,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,990,478.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

PEGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.71.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.