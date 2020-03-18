Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 53.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Permianville Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 12.2% annually over the last three years. Permianville Royalty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 580.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of PVL stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,066. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $3.71.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

