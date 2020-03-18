PIBBLE (PIB) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. During the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded down 28.2% against the US dollar. PIBBLE has a market capitalization of $916,576.04 and $103,615.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIBBLE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018818 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.77 or 0.02216173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00193291 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00039211 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00035243 BTC.

PIBBLE Token Profile

PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,608,103,480 tokens. The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio . PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

PIBBLE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

