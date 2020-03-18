Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Precision Drilling to a hold rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precision Drilling from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.76.

Shares of PDS traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $0.30. 59,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.93. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $89.67 million, a PE ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $282.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.82 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 590.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 47,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 40,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

