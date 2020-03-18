Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME) Insider Sam Hupert Buys 6,490 Shares

Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME) insider Sam Hupert bought 6,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$15.48 ($10.98) per share, with a total value of A$100,465.20 ($71,251.91).
Sam Hupert also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 13th, Sam Hupert bought 5,000 shares of Pro Medicus stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$15.50 ($10.99) per share, with a total value of A$77,500.00 ($54,964.54).
Pro Medicus stock traded down A$0.07 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, hitting A$15.82 ($11.22). The company had a trading volume of 754,797 shares. Pro Medicus Limited has a 1-year low of A$14.60 ($10.35) and a 1-year high of A$38.39 ($27.23). The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$22.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$25.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.98.
Pro Medicus Company Profile
Pro Medicus Limited provides radiology information systems (RIS), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and advanced visualization solutions worldwide. It offers medical software for practice management; integration products; Promedicus.net secure email; healthcare software that provides radiologist and clinicians with advanced visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images; and PACS/Digital imaging software.
