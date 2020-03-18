Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME) Insider Sam Hupert Buys 6,490 Shares

Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME) insider Sam Hupert bought 6,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$15.48 ($10.98) per share, with a total value of A$100,465.20 ($71,251.91).

Sam Hupert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pro Medicus alerts:

On Friday, March 13th, Sam Hupert bought 5,000 shares of Pro Medicus stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$15.50 ($10.99) per share, with a total value of A$77,500.00 ($54,964.54).

Pro Medicus stock traded down A$0.07 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, hitting A$15.82 ($11.22). The company had a trading volume of 754,797 shares. Pro Medicus Limited has a 1-year low of A$14.60 ($10.35) and a 1-year high of A$38.39 ($27.23). The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$22.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$25.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.98.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Pro Medicus’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. Pro Medicus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.39%.

Pro Medicus Company Profile

Pro Medicus Limited provides radiology information systems (RIS), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and advanced visualization solutions worldwide. It offers medical software for practice management; integration products; Promedicus.net secure email; healthcare software that provides radiologist and clinicians with advanced visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images; and PACS/Digital imaging software.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Pro Medicus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro Medicus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.