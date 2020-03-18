Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,866 shares of the LED producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of Cree worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CREE. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Cree during the third quarter worth approximately $6,125,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cree by 7.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,402 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cree by 72.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cree by 82.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 462,685 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $22,672,000 after acquiring an additional 209,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cree by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,647 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $8,215,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Cree alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CREE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.93. 2,577,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,078. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.81. Cree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $69.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.85.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Cree had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 44.86%. The firm had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CREE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cree from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cree in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Cree in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.