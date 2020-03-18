Quark Price Down 32.8% Over Last 7 Days (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last week, Quark has traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000270 BTC on exchanges including FreiExchange, Cryptopia and Bittylicious. Quark has a market capitalization of $3.72 million and $558.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000393 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 263,321,069 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittylicious and FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

