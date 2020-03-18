Raymond James & Associates Buys 3,505 Shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.06% of Gartner worth $8,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gartner by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,563,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $509,496,000 after acquiring an additional 14,783 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,219,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,864,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 5.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total transaction of $964,473.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,636,063.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins purchased 1,725 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.50 per share, with a total value of $216,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,152,151.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gartner stock traded down $8.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.60. The company had a trading volume of 44,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,688. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.94. Gartner Inc has a 12-month low of $82.86 and a 12-month high of $171.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 38.63%. Gartner’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gartner Inc will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

IT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $170.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from to and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

